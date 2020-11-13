Munson Healthcare Restricts Visitors as COVID-19 Precaution

Munson Healthcare is now restricting visitors at all of their locations.

They are no longer allowing adult inpatients to have visitors.

They will allow some exceptions ICU, pediatric, and obstetric patients.

Munson Healthcare says these restrictions are much like the ones they enforced earlier this year.

The only change is that they are no longer allowing people entering their locations to wear cloth masks.

Munson Healthcare VP of marketing, Diane Michalek says, “In the past couple weeks Munson Health Care has seen our rate of COVID inpatients triple, and that’s across the system. We when we see this much community spread happening, we’re just trying to do what ever we can to protect our health care team.”

Munson Healthcare says these restrictions will be in place for the foreseeable future.

For more information about Munson’s new visitor restrictions click, here.