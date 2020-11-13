MTM On The Road: Red Dresser Holiday Market Opens Up With Local Vendors

When it comes to holiday shopping this season, don’t forget to support local, small businesses.

You can find something for everyone on your list at the Red Dresser Holiday Market in Traverse City.

It kicks off this weekend from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

This year tickets are required.

A portion of all proceeds this year will go to benefit Freedom Builders and Kelly’s Kritters Rescue.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are talking to vendors including: For The Birds, Rustic Farmers TC, Gauge Junkie Jewelry, Lamie Wellness and Jacob and Louise.

They give us a look at some of the unique things you’ll be able to buy this weekend!