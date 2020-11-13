Local Cleaning Companies See Business Boom as Homeowners and Offices Defend Against Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted every business, some for worse, some for better.

Local cleaning companies say their business is booming as more homeowners and office employees seek ways to defend against the virus.

Orchard Cleaning Services of TC says they’ve doubled their staff since the start of the year to keep up with cleanings of homes, rentals and offices.

“We just continue to grow and grow and grow…we’re up. We’re definitely up,” said owner Erica Lefler. “Once the end of May hit, we just boomed. We were able to hire three full time employees just this summer, we’re looking for more.”

Lefler says she offers clients all kinds of options, but recently, new clients are calling and looking for the most thorough sanitization.

“Now, our clients are wanting a top-to-bottom service,” said Lefler.

Traverse City’s Jenny Clean says they added more powerful disinfectants to their roster as offices started calling once the outbreak reached Northern Michigan.

“We added a disinfecting agent that has the SARS kill-claim,” said owner Dennis Fellows. “So, we added that service too, it’s a medical grade disinfectant. We are disinfecting homes, as well as businesses.”

Fellows says it’s hard to see their success as a result of a deadly virus, but he’s happy to be on the front lines and provide jobs locally.

“With our growth, we were able to provide really good jobs, and competitive pay structure that has been able to give us really great employees that see the value of what they’re doing,” he said.

Orchard Cleaning Services is hiring and looking to add more jobs as 2020 progresses. You can apply here or check out more information on their social media pages.