Kingsley Forfeits Playoff Football Game after Multiple Players, Coach test Positive for Coronavirus

With a heavy heart, Kingsley schools has forfeited Friday night’s playoff football game against Reed City due to coronavirus concerns.

At least two players and one coach are COVID positive.

Thursday night, the Kingsley school board had voted four to three to play after determining a safety plan which included taking some off the roster and using multiple modes of transportation to the game to increase social distancing.

But on Friday morning, another coach didn’t feel well, and Kingsley decided they couldn’t proceed.

Kingsley’s athletic director said it wasn’t easy to deliver the news to the team who’s had an incredible run so far and had dreams of a championship.

“It was the hardest thing I’ve done in seven years here…it’s gut wrenching. It’s heart breaking. It’s devastating. I’ve told many people it is more than football in Kingsley. But with the circumstances, we just don’t feel it was safe to proceed,” said AD Mitch Miggenburg.

Reed City will now advance in the playoffs after this forfeit.