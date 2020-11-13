Helping Keep Michigan Businesses & Travelers Safe: The Pure Michigan Pledge

The Pure Michigan campaign launched an initiative this past summer to help keep Michigan businesses and travelers safe. With the recent numbers of COVID-19 cases soaring, they want to remind us to carry ‘The Pure Michigan Pledge‘ well into the holiday season as well.

They are encouraging tourism businesses to:

Be a part of the solution.

Wear a mask.

Keep things clean.

Practice social-distancing.

Use cards.

Wash your hands.

If you’re sick, stay home.

“If we don’t do this, we’re never going to get by this thing,” said Dave Lorenz from Pure Michigan. “It’s just one more way that we can say listen it’s not just about me all the time. It’s also about you. Let’s try to think of each other, and life will be better”.

You can see a list of businesses that have taken the Pure Michigan Pledge here.

Before heading out the door, they have also provided guidelines for those who chose travel.

Wear a cloth face mask/covering in public.

Wash your hands frequently.

Avoid touching your face.

Keep space between yourself and those who do not live with you. (Learn more here.)

See their full ‘Guideline for Travelers’ – here.

For more information about ‘The Pure Michigan Pledge’, click here.