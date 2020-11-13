Friday Sessions on ‘The Four’: Rachel Brooke Performs “Picture on the Wall”

In this week’s Friday Sessions, we revisited underground county star, Rachel Brooke who performed another song from her new album, The Loneliness in Me.

The song, Picture on the Wall, features a simple tune from her guitar and accompanied by her ‘old school’ country twang. “I really hope people like it and I want them to share it and I want people to walk away after hearing my record thinking that that could be the future of country music,” said Rachel.

To listen to her new album, click here.

Click here to learn more about Rachel Brooke and her music.