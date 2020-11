For the Community, By The Community Podcast: Wexford Genealogy Organization

If you’ve ever wondered about your family history or heritage, there’s actually a group that wants to help you uncover that information.

Ron Jacobs from the Wexford Genealogy Organization explains what they do, why they do it, and how you can get involved in this month’s For the Community, By the Community Podcast.

To learn more about the Wexford Genealogy Organization, visit here.