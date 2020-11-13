Combating Dry Skin with Dr. Leithauser

This time of year it’s common to have dry skin on our hands and face. That’s why Dr. Leithauser with the Skin Cancer & Dermatology Center in Traverse City has some tips and tricks.

Frequent hand washing can contribute to dry skin along with the dry, cold weather. To see what Dr. Leithauser recommends and what ways can help keep our skin clear of bacteria and moisturized at the same time, click on the video above.

