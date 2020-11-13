Classic Motor Sports Holds Thanksgiving Food Drive

One Traverse City business is doing what they can to give thanks to their community.

Classic Motor Sports in Traverse City is starting the tradition of holding a food drive for families in need for Thanksgiving.

The idea came from knowing many families may not be able to afford to put a Thanksgiving dinner on the table because of the pandemic.

Now they’re joking up with the Northwest Food Coalition and the Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan to donate non-perishables.

Classic Motor Sports Marketing Manger, Sacha Foley says, “We’ve had a few people come in, mostly they’re just trying to donate cash which we can’t accept unfortunately. We just want the food for the families. So, we’re looking forward to getting some more people donating food for us.”

Classic Motor Sports is accepting non-perishable food donations until November 21.