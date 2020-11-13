Chippewa Co. Health Dept. Announces Changes to COVID-19 Case Investigations

In Chippewa County, the health department is making changes to case investigations after an extreme increase of COVID-19 cases in the county.

The department says staff is unable to conduct full investigations for every positive case.

They are prioritizing cases found in group living facilities, K-12 schools and with health care workers, first responders and the elderly.

The county’s health officer says if you test positive, you will still be notified but they won’t do contact tracing unless it involves one of those high risk categories.

If you test positive, you are asked to self-isolate and let your own close contacts know about it.