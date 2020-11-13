BREAKING: Gov. Whitmer Takes Legal Action to Shut Down Line 5

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is taking legal action to force the shutdown of the Line 5 pipeline.

The governor’s office notified Enbridge Friday that it will revoke the easement granted in 1953 which allowed the Canadian company to run its Line 5 across the Straits of Mackinac.

Her legal counsel says the move results from a persistent pattern of noncompliance with conditions for safely operating the line.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a lawsuit Friday looking to stop the flow of oil through Line 5 within 180 days.