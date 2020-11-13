Antrim County Sheriff’s Office Takes Extra Precautions After COVID-19 Positive Jail Employee

The Antrim County Sheriff’s Office saw their first case of COVID-19 this week.

On Tuesday, the sheriff learned a jail employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

They immediately isolated any close contacts and deep cleaned the jail.

The sheriff says several employees have been tested along with any inmates that wanted a test.

He says so far, none have come back positive.

He says their main goal is keeping everyone healthy.

“We are very much committed in trying to mitigate as much as possible,” said Antrim County Sheriff Dan Bean. “We’re doing our best to stay safe.”

The sheriff says they will continue their increased sanitation and have limited the number of people in the jail.