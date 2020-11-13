AG Nessel Speaks Out Against Voter Fraud, Election Misinformation

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is speaking out against voter fraud and the spreading of election misinformation.

She says she has issued five cease and desist letters to several groups on both sides of the political aisle.

She says voter fraud and spreading election misinformation are both crimes.

“Signing someone else’s name to a ballot is a felony under state law, and spreading misinformation to purposefully interfere with our election and ballot-counting processes is criminal behavior that will not be tolerated,” Nessel stated.

One of the groups getting a cease and desist letter is Big League Politics.

They posted misleading information online that claimed Detroit poll workers were being trained to commit illegal acts while counting ballots.

The video contained heavily edited audio of a poll worker training session taken out of context.

Nessel is also charging a man with forging his daughter’s signature on an absentee ballot downstate.

The illegal ballot was voided before the election.

Anyone with evidence of specific allegations regarding election fraud is encouraged to contact the Attorney General’s office at 517-335-7659 so that the claim can be investigated and, if found to be credible, prosecuted under law.