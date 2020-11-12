Whitmer Warns of Surging COVID-19 Cases As Holidays Near

There are limits to what she can force Michiganders to do so Governor Gretchen Whitmer is now asking Michiganders to be careful and responsible when it comes to COVID 19.

“COVID-19 is not done with us yet,” says Governor Whitmer.

Michigan COVID numbers are higher than ever but Michiganders are more free to live their lives compared to the previous high.

“Just because you are okay to do something, just because you are allowed to do something, just because you can do something, doesn’t mean that it is a smart thing to do,” says Gov. Whitmer.

That was the focus of Thursday’s presser, just be smart no matter what the rules say because COVID is spreading uncontrolled.

“Right now rural Michigan is getting hit the hardest,” says Whitmer, “It is spreading rapidly.”

Specifically pointing out the hometowns of the current and future Speakers of the House.

“Also hitting small towns like Levering and Marshall and Clare,” says Whitmer.

Right now she is hamstrung on what she can do without legislative approval, and they are off until December.

“Right now my team and I are following the numbers closely,” says Whitmer, “And strongly considering all actions that we can take to keep Michiganders safe.”

Her team right now is focused on the holidays and gatherings that come with them. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun saying this year is a wash.

“If you are smart now, you might be able to have a nice holiday with your loved ones alive,” says Khaldun, “At this time next year.”

Soon after, Whitmer returned with some kinder words and asked for a little patience.

“There’s light at the end of the tunnel,” says Whitmer, “We will not be doing this forever but right now it’s really dangerous and important that we do what we know works.”