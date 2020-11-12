When Do States Certify Their Election Results?

President Trump has not yet conceded the presidential election, even though President-elect Joe Biden is projected to have secured the Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency. Most congressional Republicans have been withholding their acknowledgment of Mr. Biden’s victory, too — until the states make it official.

When do states certify their election results?

On election night, the results reported are unofficial and must undergo canvassing — that is, ensuring that all the valid votes have been counted. Each state utilizes its own processes to double-check vote totals and make sure that each vote was properly counted. Then, the states certify the votes, which makes those results official; each state also has its own deadline to certify the results. Certification is typically done by a state’s governor, chief election official or board of canvassers.

The states must formally certify their election results on December 8, six days before the Electoral College members meet in their respective states to cast their votes for president.

Below is a rundown of when states certify their election results.