Wayne Co. Dog Owner Raises Money for Roscommon Animal Shelter

A sad story of animal abuse in Gladwin County inspired one downstate dog owner and his four legged friend to lend a helping hand to a shelter in need.

Many of the animals seized in the case were taken to the Roscommon Animal Shelter.

Pat Clemens and his dog, Wade, live in Wayne County.

They decided to hold a fundraiser for the Roscommon Animal Shelter to help.

The two made a post on the Allen Park Facebook page asking for donations, and people there delivered.

In total they managed to raise $700 and collect 330 pounds of dog food and a bunch of cleaning supplies.

“Allen Parkers, you know, I can’t say enough about them. They’re just great people. They can’t wait for me to get up there and send pictures back and show them how excited Roscommon is going to be. One town helping another. That’s all I can say,” said Clemens.

Clemens plans to drop off all of the donations to the Roscommon Animal Shelter Friday night.