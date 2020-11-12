Traverse City Brings on Additional Lawyer in Marijuana Litigation

Traverse City is seeing another bump in the road to welcoming recreational marijuana.

The city is currently being sued by two medicinal marijuana business because of the grading criteria the commissions came up with to assess businesses applying for a permit to sell recreational marijuana.

Now, the city is looking to bring in more legal help to deal with these litigation cases.

The board of commissioners met on Monday to decide what will come next.

Grand Traverse County Clerk, Benjamin Marentette says, “On Monday night the city approved a special contract with a lawyer to assist the city in these lawsuits. So that what approved on Monday as well.”

The city was supposed to start accepting applications for businesses looking to sell recreational marijuana at the end of November, but that has been put off for the foreseeable future.