The Midwest is Now COVID-19’s Hardest-Hit Region

U.S. health officials are now saying COVID-19 is spreading so fast in the country that the virus is uncontrollable.

The U.S. is shattering records previously unimaginable at the beginning of the pandemic, topping the highest daily case total by adding more than 145,000 new infections.

The Midwest has now become the hardest hit region.

Hospitals in Ohio are becoming increasingly more overwhelmed. Every single one of their 88 counties now have high rates of infection.

In North Dakota, the need for Health Care workers is so dire, the governor issued an order allowing doctors and nurses with COVID-19 to continue working in COVID-19 wards as long as they were asymptomatic and took extra precautions.

And in Nevada the governor warned there could be more restrictions coming.

“If we don’t come together in this moment, I will be forced to take stronger action in 14 days,” said Gov. Steve Sisolak.

Wednesday New York once again imposed curfews as well as new restrictions on restaurants, bars and gyms