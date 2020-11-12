State Rep. Scott VanSingel Tests Positive for COVID-19

According to the Detroit Free Press, state Representative Scott VanSingel of Grant tested positive for COVID-19.

He told the paper he was feeling sick for the past two weeks and the illness seemed to come and go but is feeling better now.

VanSingel just earned reelection for his third term last week.

The House cancelled session and all committee meetings for Thursday.

He is at least the seventh member of the state Legislature to test positive during the pandemic.