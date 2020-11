One Person Hospitalized After Two Car Crash in Wexford Co.

First responders took one person to the hospital after two pickup trucks crashed near Cadillac Thursday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office tells us a pickup ran a stop sign on Division Street, hitting another truck driving along M-115.

One of the drivers went to the hospital to be checked out.

The sheriff’s office says alcohol may have been a factor in this crash and they’re still investigating.