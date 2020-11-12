Northern Michigan Lawmaker Tests Positive for COVID-19

As cases rise across the state of Michigan, the state legislature added another positive case of COVID this week, bringing their number to at least seven.

Representative Scott VanSingel of Grant announced Thursday he tested positive for COVID 19.

He says for the past two weeks he has felt sick and stayed home. The illness getting worse and better in the matter of hours each day.

He believes he got it from his church as other cases from the congregation have been found. Now with first hand experience, he is learning what this virus is really like.

“Just how rapidly it spreads. I think back to that day in church and I wasn’t hugging people, I don’t think I shook hands. I was sitting quite a distance from people,” says Rep. VanSingel, “It spreads much, much more easily than your typical flu bug or cold. It’s something I think we do need to take quite a bit more serious.“

House session and committees were cancelled Thursday and VanSingel says the next scheduled session isn’t until December.