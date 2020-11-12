Libraries Given STEM Kits by Newton’s Road

The nonprofit Newton’s Road is making sure local libraries offer fun and educational kits for kids to checkout.

They’ve been donating STEM kits to area libraries for checkout. So far, kits have been donated to the Traverse Area District Library, Betsie Valley District Library, and the Darcy Library of Beulah.

Benzonia Public Library received 18 kits geared toward children from preschool level up to older kids for various stem interests like engineering and coding.

“We have a small budget and so we don’t get too many opportunities to really make big purchases like this, said Benzonia Public Library Director Amanda McLaren. “To have this where they’re able to leave the library, you’re able to take them home, I meant this is cool and it’s something we wouldn’t be able to do on our own.”

The kits at the Benzonia Library will be available for checkout within the coming weeks.