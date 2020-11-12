New Lawsuit Seeks to Throw Out All Votes From Wayne, Washtenaw & Ingham Counties

A new lawsuit in Michigan looks to throw out more than 1 million votes, claiming voter fraud.

Four people filed a new federal lawsuit.

They say all votes from Wayne, Washtenaw and Ingham counties should not count in the presidential election.

The reasons for the claim are similar to the other vote counting lawsuit in Michigan, citing accusation of excluding Republican poll challengers, a software glitch, clerical errors, illegal votes and backdated ballots.

If the 1.2 million votes were thrown out, President Donald Trump would have a lead over Biden. There is still no proof of widespread voter fraud.

The city of Detroit urged a judge to allow last week’s election results to be certified.

One attorney says any pause to the process would empower “right-wing fire” that’s trying to cast doubt on the election.

A lawsuit claims Republicans challengers were removed from the TCF Center in Detroit while absentee ballots were being processed.

It also makes claims of irregularities during counting.

This is separate from the lawsuit targeting votes in Wayne, Washtenaw and Ingham counties.

Attorney David Kallman wants a judge to order an audit of Detroit’s vote.

In the meantime, he wants the certification of results to wait.

Judge Timothy Kenny says he will make a decision by Friday.