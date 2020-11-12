MTM On The Road: Salvation Army Preparing to Help During Holiday Season

The Salvation Army’s Rescue Christmas is already underway.

Friday kicks off their Red Kettle Campaign at 10 a.m. at Oleson’s Long Lake. The Traverse City Salvation Army wants to be sure everyone enjoys the holiday season.

There will be 17 Red Kettle locations throughout the Traverse City area. Due to the pandemic, the Salvation Army will be offering other ways to donate through virtual payments.

Thursday, families in need this season can register for help from noon to 7 p.m. at the Salvation Army.

And for those looking to help out their neighbors in need, there’s tons of ways! You can become a Teen Angel and adopt a teen, sponsor a holiday food basket, support Toys for Tots and much more.

Our On The Road crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are highlighting the many ways the Salvation Army supports the community.