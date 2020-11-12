Mission Point Lighthouse Given $10,000 for Restoration Project

The Mission Point Lighthouse got a little help from the Old Mission Historical Society for their restoration project.

The historical society presented a $10,000 check to the lighthouse staff to help with restoration of the shutters.

People were also able to head inside the lighthouse and see the keeper’s quarters, a private residence where the keepers stay.

The lighthouse manager says the shutters were the final touch to their 150th anniversary restoration.

“We had several projects that we’re gonna do this year for the 150th anniversary, and the shutters we weren’t sure about,” said lighthouse manager Ginger Schultz. “Since we received the check, we were able to get that done and it’s been a nice final project with all the other restoration projects that we’ve had out here.”

The lighthouse staff hopes to build a replica barn that will be handicap accessible on the property next year.