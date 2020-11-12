Michigan Hospital Leaders Worried as COVID-19 Hospitalizations Increase

Leaders from hospital systems across the state held a virtual news conference Thursday morning to essentially sound the alarm about where the state stands with its battle against COVID-19.

They say the number of hospitalizations could soon exceed spring numbers by the end of the month.

Spectrum Health says the positivity rate for their tests is five times higher than what it was a month ago.

All hospitals echoed the same message: the virus is not turning around and it’s impacting everyone, both young and old.

The latest average positivity rate in coronavirus tests in Michigan is at 10.2%, meaning that one out of every ten people tested in the last week tested positive for the virus.

The CEO of Chippewa County War Memorial Hospital echoed those numbers in a message to its board members showing just how dire the situation is getting at our hospitals.

He says, “At this point, we are reaching our maximum capacity while trying to maintain normal operations with our current staff. We may need to start canceling elective cases again so those staff can be reassigned to the nursing floors to take care of the COVID-19 patients. I am hopeful that this won’t be necessary, but it isn’t out of the realm of possibilities.”

He goes on to say that McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital asked them to take some of their coronavirus patients because their unit was full.

“We told them that we could not at this time. They then informed us that for the short term that they will not be able to accept any of our transfers because they do not have any open beds. This will mean that if a patient is critical, for any reason, even non-COVID-19 health reasons, that we will not be able to transfer them to McLaren Northern Michigan.

“I received an email from the Michigan Department of Corrections that told me that they now have a COVID-19 outbreak at the Chippewa Correctional Facility.

“At this point they are isolating the positive cases from the rest of the population and that most are asymptomatic at this time. If too many of the prisoners get serious medical conditions from this, that could overwhelm our system as well.”