Married in the Mitten: Crystal Lake Alpaca Farm

In this week’s Married in the Mitten, we meet some very cute and cuddly wedding guests who can make your special day even more memorable.

Located in Frankfort, the Crystal Lake Alpaca Farm is home to over 30 alpacas and other farm animals. Owners, Stephen and Chris Nelson have raised many of them to be award-winning beauties, and encourage visitors to come out and see their alpacas in person. This includes the farm’s fuzzy eared friend, Queen Beianca, aka Queen B. This past summer she was able to show off her cuteness at the farm’s very first wedding party. “She’s definitely our friendliest,” said Stephen. “So, when we’re choosing which alpaca to take to the wedding, she was at the top of the list”.

According to Chris, the wedding was a blast for everyone involved. “It was wonderful… they came to the farm, they met the alpacas, fell in love, and the rest kind of history. From there we just had a great party all night”.

Besides their wonderful farm, Stephen and Chris also own a boutique on the property that features goods made from alpaca fiber.

