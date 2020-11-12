Manistee Police Department Pulls SUV from Manistee River

On Thursday, the Manistee Police Department was able to recover a vehicle that crashed into the Manistee River.

Police believe there was at least one person in the car that went into the water around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

The Coast Guard was on scene assisting the police department in their search for the driver.

Manistee Police Chief, Josh Glass, says they are still unsure of the driver’s identity and are now calling their efforts a recovery.

Chief Glass says, “It’s a matter of investigation and recovery efforts. So it’s coordinating different dive team. We also have dive teams from different counties- Grand Traverse County, Mason County and they’ve all come to assist. We’re utilizing every resource we have at our fingertips.”

Bystanders gathered as the police were working.

Many say they have never seen something like this happen in Manistee.

Chief Glass says that recovering the vehicle is just the first step in their ongoing investigation.