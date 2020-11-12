Grant Me Hope: Darnell

In this edition of Grant Me Hope, we meet an ambitious teen who wants to make the world a better place for everyone. Here’s what he is looking for in a ‘forever-family’.

Darnell is an artistic kid who just wants a family to call his own. He loves being creative, whether it through singing gospel or rap or making arts and crafts. But what this 15-year-old boy wants more than anything else is a family that will love him.

“Family means caring,” he says. “If I was adopted, I would want to live in a really good home.”

This bright child says he wants to make the world a better place. He’s intelligent, with great enjoyment of life.

“I want brothers and sisters and a dog, it really doesn’t matter if I live in the country or a city,” he says. “I am a good kid, and I can work with you. I just want a family.”

Grant Me Hope is a collaboration between WWTV, Michigan Adoption Resource Exchange, and the business community — all working together to find foster children a forever home.

To learn more about Darnell and many other children who are hoping to find their forever family, visit mare.org or call 800-589-6273.