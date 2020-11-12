Get a Dose of Arts and Literature at the Ramsdell Theatre November 13

On Friday, November 13 at 1 pm, the Ramsdell Theatre in Manistee will be hosting a special event presented by a local creative duo, William and Mary Wahr.

William will be reading from his children’s book, Just Beachy, with illustrations done by Mary. Separately, Mary Wahr’s “Restrospective” art exhibit will be open from 12 pm – 3 pm.

“The Rams has given me the show to celebrate my retirement, and so it’s a retrospective that starts with a piece I did in high school,” said Mary. “There’s a lot of different art here, and it’s so fun to see the progression”.

The exhibit starts with her self-portrait and showcases the work done thereafter. Including works done while in Australia and Paris. “The reason why I have so many different mediums is that in order to teach them, you have to do them first,” explained Mary. “So, that is probably why I have such a wide range of different art”.

The last day to explore Mary’s exhibit is Friday, November 13.

Reservations are required for each event. Click here for more information.