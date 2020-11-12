Get a Dose of Arts and Literature at the Ramsdell Theatre November 13

Sarah Himes,

On Friday, November 13 at 1 pm, the Ramsdell Theatre in Manistee will be hosting a special event presented by a local creative duo, William and Mary Wahr.41jxyig7+dl. Sx258 Bo1,204,203,200

William will be reading from his children’s book, Just Beachy, with illustrations done by Mary. Separately, Mary Wahr’s “Restrospective” art exhibit will be open from 12 pm – 3 pm.

“The Rams has given me the show to celebrate my retirement, and so it’s a retrospective that starts with a piece I did in high school,” said Mary. “There’s a lot of different art here, and it’s so fun to see the progression”.

The exhibit starts with her self-portrait and showcases the work done thereafter. Including works done while in Australia and Paris.  “The reason why I have so many different mediums is that in order to teach them, you have to do them first,” explained Mary. “So, that is probably why I have such a wide range of different art”.

The last day to explore Mary’s exhibit is Friday, November 13.

Reservations are required for each event. Click here for more information.

