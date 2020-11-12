Georgia’s January Runoff Vote Could Swing Senate Majority

Control in the Senate is still unknown. It all comes down to one state.

In Georgia the battle for two Senate seats is razor thin and could swing the majority on the Senate floor.

Right now the Democratic Party has secured 48 members of Senate while the GOP has 50.

Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are up for reelection in Georgia.

If Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff win those seats, that would give both parties 50 seats with the tie-breaking vote of Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris to get to 51.

In Georgia, a candidate is required to receive the majority of the vote. If they don’t, the race is moved to a second runoff vote.

Voters will vote a second time for their Senate pick a little less than 2 months from now on Jan. 5.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler said, “It’s all on the line. All eyes in this country are in Georgia. We are going to save the country.

Jon Ossoff said, “What we have proven in these last few weeks, is that change has come to Georgia. Change is coming to America and retirement is coming for Senator David Perdue.”