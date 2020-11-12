Free Addiction Treatment Program, Hope Not Handcuffs, Coming to Traverse City

Families Against Narcotics is starting a new initiative in Grand Traverse County that’s aimed at connecting addicts to compassionate treatment options.

Hope Not Handcuffs will launch in TC at the PORCH center on Monday.

The purpose of the program is not to punish addicts, but to help them.

Hundreds of law enforcement agencies are currently participating around the state to connect anyone who walks in with free substance abuse help.

At the PORCH in Traverse City, anyone will be able to get immediate help from trained professionals as soon as they ask for assistance.

“We dispatch a volunteer to do an intake with that participant, we help get them into treatment, and we do follow up with them, so they are linked with a free peer recovery coach, free family coaching if needed then we follow up with them up to a year,” said Kate Kerr, the egional coordinator for the program.

The program has helped more than 4,800 addicts recover so far.

For more information go to https://www.familiesagainstnarcotics.org/hopenothandcuffs

For more information about Addiction Treatement Servcies and the PORCH visit https://addictiontreatmentservices.org/porch