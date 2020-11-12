DNR Reminds Hunters that Baiting is Illegal in the Lower Peninsula

We are days away from the start of firearm deer season and the Michigan DNR wants to make sure you follow all the rules before you get settled in your blind.

Every November 15, the DNR starts seeing lots of common violations and mistakes out in the woods.

The state released a list of the top 10 issues they see, which include not wearing hunter orange, improperly filling out a tag, trespassing, littering and more.

Conservation officers say they stay especially busy responding to calls about baiting.

Baiting deer is illegal in Michigan’s lower peninsula and parts of the UP. The DNR says it’s important for hunters to understand why this is the law:

“There’s bait being sold all over the lower peninsula but to use that bait is against the law. [These rules] are what ensures that we have healthy wildlife populations; both healthy in a numbers side of things as well as healthy where we don’t have major disease issues,” said Vernon Richardson, a DNR wildlife biologist.

Richardson the DNR is doing more targeted chronic wasting diseases testing this year that’s centralized in hotspots such as Montcalm county.