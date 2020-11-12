Deputies Investigating Midland County Homicide

Police are investigating a homicide.

They say a woman was shot from outside her Midland County home.

The sheriff’s office says they believe it happened around 4:30 Wednesday morning.

They were called to a home on East Bradford Road in Mount Haley Township.

The caller said that a woman was in the house and unresponsive.

When EMS got there, they found the woman dead with a gunshot wound.

The sheriff says the victim was hit by gunfire from outside the house.

If you have any information on the investigation, contact the Midland County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 839-4621.