Curtis Road Bridge Reopens After Closing in May for Emergency Repairs
Emergency repairs to the Curtis Road Bridge over the Tittabawassee River are complete.
The bridge opened at 9 a.m. Thursday morning after more than $1 million worth of repairs.
That includes rebuilding 600 feet of roadway, replacing culverts and restoring ditches.
It also needed a new concrete bridge approach, back-filling and a new return wall.
The bridge has been closed since May 2020, after it was washed away during a massive flood caused by dam breeches.