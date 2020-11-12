Curtis Road Bridge Reopens After Closing in May for Emergency Repairs

Emergency repairs to the Curtis Road Bridge over the Tittabawassee River are complete.

The bridge opened at 9 a.m. Thursday morning after more than $1 million worth of repairs.

That includes rebuilding 600 feet of roadway, replacing culverts and restoring ditches.

It also needed a new concrete bridge approach, back-filling and a new return wall.

The bridge has been closed since May 2020, after it was washed away during a massive flood caused by dam breeches.