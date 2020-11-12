COVID-19 Researchers Warn Outbreak Will Get Worse As Year Ends

Michigan is seeing COVID-19 cases spike much higher than ever before. Has the state reached the peak? Is this the second peak researchers predicted?

Too soon to tell.

“We’re definitely not in a good place,” says Dr. Joshua Petrie of the University of Michigan School of Public Health.

Record number of cases almost daily. Increasing hospital and death numbers. COVID-19 is alive and well in Michigan this fall, just as predicted by researchers at the University of Michigan.

“It’s a weird distinction,” says Petrie, “You can call it a second spike or a continuation of the first.”

Did Michigan ever get over the first spike fully? The records they are seeing now could be what was expected or a reaction to “pandemic fatigue.”

“Things change. People’s behaviors change, the government’s ability to enforce orders changes,” says Petrie, “So it’s hard to account for all of those things.”

What can be estimated for, has shown true.

“A lot of the things we’ve been talking about recently are things that we’re getting more evidence that they work,” says Petrie, “The mask wearing, the limited gatherings and the social distancing.”

Now the projections from the school don’t show another trough in the trend.

“As high as cases are right now, I think we do have the potential to go a lot higher,” says Petrie.

The only turnaround will come with immunity, either the dangerous herd variety.

“We’ve shown that just kind of letting people get infected is not a good strategy,” says Petrie, “It overwhelms the hospitals and our healthcare system.”

Or more preferably, a reliable vaccine.

“Unfortunately, we are going to be dealing with kind of a sustained outbreak,” says Petrie, “For at least the next couple months.”