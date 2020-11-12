City Opera House to Host ‘Jeff Daniels: Online and Unplugged’ Performance November 17

Michigan native, and award-winning thespian, Jeff Daniels will be showcasing his music on the virtual stage. Here’s how to view his ‘online and unplugged’ performance with the City Opera House.

The ‘Jeff Daniels: Online and Unplugged’ event will take place Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 7:30 pm. His virtual and intimate concert experience will feature original songs, personal stories from his stage and movie career that only he can tell – and plenty of smiles. Stick around for a 15-30 min audience Q&A following the show. The questions submitted will be reviewed, with some then passed along to Jeff for a reply.

Tickets are $15 for each IP address which means anyone under the same roof can enjoy the show. Click here for more information about the event, and the City Opera House.