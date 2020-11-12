City Opera House to Host ‘Jeff Daniels: Online and Unplugged’ Performance November 17

Michigan native, and award-winning thespian, Jeff Daniels will be showcasing his music on the virtual stage. Here’s how to view his ‘online and unplugged’ performance with the City Opera Jeff Daniels11 17 2020House.

The ‘Jeff Daniels: Online and Unplugged’ event will take place Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 7:30 pm. His virtual and intimate concert experience will feature original songs, personal stories from his stage and movie career that only he can tell – and plenty of smiles. Stick around for a 15-30 min audience Q&A following the show. The questions submitted will be reviewed, with some then passed along to Jeff for a reply.

Tickets are $15 for each IP address which means anyone under the same roof can enjoy the show. Click here for more information about the event, and the City Opera House.

 

