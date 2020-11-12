Chippewa County COVID-19 Cases Up 425% in One Month

Cases are rising all across the state but, in the last month Chippewa County has seen a drastic increase in cases.

The Upper Peninsula started this pandemic with some of the lowest case numbers in the state but that’s not the case anymore.

For perspective on October 10 Chippewa County had just 95 cases. One month later on November 10, they’re at over 400 cases. That’s an average of 10 new cases per day and a rise of nearly 425%.

The health department announced Thursday the county’s first deaths, two elderly patients, a man and woman.

The health department is pleading with residents to take preventive measures seriously.

It is also leaving an impact on area schools.

“We felt we needed to make a pretty quick decision,” said Dr. Tim Hall, superintendent of Sault Ste Marie Area Schools.

They have shifted the district to virtual learning at least through Thanksgiving break after a rise in cases connected with the schools.

“The vast majority of our families want to be face to face and that’s our goal, and that’s why we took this step to hopefully settle things down a little bit,” Dr. Hall said.

They’ll be watching data closely to determine if that return to the classroom is best.

“Our primary focus is keeping our kids safe, keeping our buildings as clean as we can, and getting kids back to school face to face,” Dr. Hall said.

But they can’t do it alone.

“If we can get some cooperation, and people do what is recommended by health officials, we’re hopeful we can get our kids back,” Dr. Hall said. “We’re asking people, we’re imploring people, please cooperate. Please follow health department guidelines.”