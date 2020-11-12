CDC Releases Guidelines for Celebrating Thanksgiving

With Thanksgiving coming up, the CDC released guidelines on how to keep you and your family safe while celebrating.

If you are attending a gathering, bring your own food, drinks, plates, cups and utensils.

In addition to social distancing, wear a mask and safely store your mask while you’re eating or drinking.

Avoid going in and out of areas where food is being prepared or handled, like the kitchen.

Stick to single-use options like condiment packets and disposable items like food containers, plates and utensils.

A lot of these apply to if you’re hosting a gathering too.

If you are, the CDC says to limit the number of guests and have your gathering outdoors.

If sharing food, have one person serve it.

Let guests know ahead of time what they should expect and what you expect from them.