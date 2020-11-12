As Coronavirus Cases Soar, Benzie-Leelanau Health Department Struggles to Complete Contact Tracing; Concentrating Efforts on Vulnerable

The Benzie-Leelanau Health Department offered grim remarks on the local coronavirus crisis during their weekly briefing on Thursday.

They’re seeing case counts as high as 100 new infections a day within the regions they assist with, which includes Benzie, Leelanau, Antrim, Charlevoix, Emmet and Otsego counties.

The soaring infection rate is making it nearly impossible to complete contact tracing. They have brought on additional staffing just to interview contacts, but they’re concentrating their efforts on high-risk and high-transmission groups such as schools and congregate care facilities.

The strain on the public health system is heavy, and they say it’s possible some contacts may not get a call from health officers because of it.

“We are still experiencing delays in test investigations because they involve phone tag and interviews that can take minutes to hours,” said health officer Lisa Peacock. “It is becoming more and more difficult to complete all of the case investigations…as cases and positivity soar, and hospital beds fill up, we need the help of everyone in the community.”

They’re advising everyone to wear their masks and avoid social gatherings.

If you get tested for coronavirus, isolate until you get the results.

If you test positive, let your contacts know. Someone is at risk if they spent time with you within six feet and for more than 15 minutes up to 48 hours before symptoms developed.

Those affected should quarantine for 14 days.