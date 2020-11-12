709,000 More File for Unemployment Benefits

Across the country, 709,000 Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time last week.

It’s the fourth straight drop, and a sign that the job market is slowly healing.

The Labor Department adds there were also nearly 300,000 new pandemic unemployment assistance filings.

That program gives benefits to those who aren’t eligible for normal state aid, such as people who are self-employed.

If you include that number, first-time claims stood at 1 million last week.

Continued jobless claims, which count people who have filed for benefits for at least two weeks in a row, was 6.8 million last week.