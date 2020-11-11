Versiti Blood Centers in Need of Plasma from COVID-19 Survivors

Versiti Blood Centers issued an urgent plea to those who have previously been infected with COVID-19 to “pay it forward” by donating COVID convalescent plasma (CCP).

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations increasing, the organization is struggling to keep up with hospital needs.

Last week, Versiti sent out more than 300 plasma products to patients who are sick in the hospital.

One single donation can create three to four products and goes to help people right here in Michigan.

Dr. Dan Waxman, vice president and senior medical director at Versiti Blood Center of Michigan, says, “This is something that we can do in our state, we can treat people who are sick in our state, in our hospitals and something that people who have removed have the ability now to help someone who’s ill.”

For more on how Covid survivors can donate – check out our podcast “fighting the virus with your blood” on nine and ten news dot com.

Those who are interested in donating COVID convalescent plasma for the first time are asked to visit versiti.org/covid19plasma.

Individuals who have previously donated COVID convalescent plasma are asked to call 1-866-642-5663 to make another appointment. CCP donors are generally eligible to donate up to 12 times.

A list of locations can be found here.