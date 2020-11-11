Trump Campaign Files Second Election Lawsuit in Michigan

Tuesday the Trump campaign filed a second lawsuit in Michigan claiming election fraud.

Most of the allegations center around Detroit and are similar to the last lawsuit.

The accusations include preventing Republican poll inspectors from watching the counting process, peeking at ballots, and backdating ballots.

The lawsuit also mentions the Antrim County counting issue and how many other places around the state used the same voting machines.

But the Antrim County clerk has explicitly said that the issue was caused by human error.

As with every election, local officials are now canvassing the results to make sure they’re correct.

There is still no proof of widespread election fraud.

To read the complaint, click here.