Spectrum Health Updates Visitor Policy As COVID-19 Cases Continue Climbing

As the number of cases continue to climb in our region, Spectrum Health is changing its visitor policy.

Starting Thursday at 6 a.m., adult patients will not be allowed to have family members or visitors with them unless they have cognitive impairment or need significant assistance with day-to-day activities.

The care team will work with those patients to set up virtual visits.

There are some exceptions to the visitor policy.

Labor and delivery patients are allowed one visitor.

ICU patients can have one visitor between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

Surgical patients can have one visitor in the waiting room.

Pediatric patients are allowed two adult family members.