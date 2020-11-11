Spectrum Health Restricts Visitors Amid COVID-19 Spike

Spectrum Health is seeing a rise in hospitalized patients, because of this and a rise in COVID cases Spectrum is changing some of their policies.

Adult patients have been admitted to the hospital are no longer allowed visitors.

They are making exceptions to those that are having surgery, in ICU recovery, or need cognitive care.

They hope this will help curb the number of vulnerable patients and staff that are exposed to the virus.

Chief Medical Officer of Spectrum Health, Dr. Darryl Elmouchi says, “We’re taking many steps to protect our patients, our staff, and the community. First amongst them which will be enacted tomorrow morning, is we are enchanting visitor restrictions at our in patient hospitals in west Michigan.”

The changes at all Spectrum Health hospitals and medical health groups start effective Thursday at 6 a.m until the foreseeable future.