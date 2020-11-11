Reed City Boy Scouts Deliver 2 Truck Loads of Food to Local Pantry

Reed City Boy Scout Troop 74 finished their annual scouting for food program on Wednesday.

For the last week, troop members have been dropping off door hangers requesting donations for the reed city food pantry.

On Wednesday, they filled and delivered two truck loads of food.

Boy scout Ayden Eccles says due to the pandemic, many families in his community are in need:

“A lot of people aren’t able to go to their work and, or don’t have a lot of money now and can’t really afford to go to the store and buy food for their family, so it’s important this year because now they have to go to the pantry to pick up food.”

Ayden said it felt good delivering the food to the pantry and giving back to his community.