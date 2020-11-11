Northern Michigan’s Lone Elector Prepares to Vote for President

The votes have been counted and by all metrics and possibilities, former Vice President Joe Biden has won the 2020 Election.

It’s not truly official until the Electoral College places their votes next month.

“Throughout the country there are 539 of us,” says Chris Cracchiolo, Grand Traverse County Dam Chair and elector for Michigan’s 1st District.

Electors are the small group of people, from each state, chosen to place the official votes that elect the President.

“Each executive committee of each congressional district got together in August to determine and vote on who would be the electoral representative for that district,” says Cracchiolo.

The Republicans did the same, in case President Donald Trump won the popular vote in Michigan.

Each of Michigan’s fourteen congressional districts gets a vote, as well as two at large electors to represent Michigan’s senate seats.

“As I understand, in the middle of December we are to meet in Lansing and cast our vote,” says Cracchiolo.

By the constitution, they must vote for who won the popular vote in the state.

Some believe the state legislature can overrule and pick their own electors. They are wrong.

The legislature can change the process of who get selected but that decision needs to be made before Election Day and approved by the Governor. Even then, those electors must follow the popular vote.

“The rules are that you support a candidate,” says Cracchiolo.

All election issues and recounts must be done by December 8th, so the electors can officially vote on December 14th. The US Senate will count the votes in January.

“I think that it’s an exciting thing,” says Cracchiolo, ”To think that Northern Michigan is going to be represented in the Electoral College.”