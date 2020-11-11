MTM On The Road: Veterans Day Honored in Gaylord Community

The Gaylord community is coming together to honor the many veterans who fought for our freedom.

Wednesday is Veterans Day and even with some changes, the community is still doing what they can to show their respect.

Starting at 10 a.m., Gaylord Middle School will be hosting a drive-thru celebration.

All veterans who drive through will receive a patriotic welcome and a gift.

Following that, the community is invited to join local veterans for a special ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Otsego County Memorial.

Lunch will then be provided at the Gaylord Bowling Center, which is a nonprofit that’s run by a group of veterans.

Local businesses are also stepping up to show their appreciation.

Veterans can get a free haircut at Blades Barbershop in downtown Gaylord.

If veterans do choose to take Blades up on that offer, they will also receive a coupon for a free brat over at Nowicki’s Sausage Shoppe.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie, are talking with some local veterans about what this day means for them.