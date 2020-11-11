Morsels and Hundreds of other TC Businesses Benefit from Small Business Restart Grants

Thousands of local companies received $10,000 to $20,000 in grants from the state as part of Michigan’s Small Business Restart program.

The initiative awarded nearly $100 million to help business owners stay afloat after the pandemic’s brutal impact on their bottom line. The money will help them pay off bills, keep up payroll expenses and more.

Hundreds of Grand Traverse area businesses benefitted, including Morsels in downtown TC.

Morsels says they’ve had to be flexible this year, and they’ve made the difficult decision to shut their sitting areas inside after being closed for two months during the stay at home order.

The owner says this grant was a blessing that will help them carry on through the winter months.

“We’ve got this safety net now that’s going to allow us to get through the next six to nine months, particularly at a time when we don’t know what the business is going to be like as we head into the slower season,” said owner Jeff Neidorfler.

The state says all of this money will help retain nearly 100,000 Michigan jobs.