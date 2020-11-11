Midland Police Search for Man Who Robbed Dollar General with Handgun
Midland Police need your help finding a man they say robbed the Dollar General on Isabella Street while brandishing a small black handgun.
Police say the suspect ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.
They describe him as a black male, about 6 feet tall and weighing about 175 pounds.
No one was injured.
We are working to get a picture of the suspect.
On the meantime, anyone with information is asked to call Midland Police.